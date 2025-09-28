Klymenko on consequences of Russian attack: More than 70 people were injured, and nurse and patient died at Institute of Cardiology. Rescuers were injured due to collapse of structures. PHOTOS

More than 1,500 rescuers and police officers are involved in the aftermath of the Russian attack in 11 regions.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram.

"In Kyiv, we are working at 8 locations. Four people have died. Among them is a 12-year-old girl who was crushed by a concrete slab. A nurse and a patient died at the Institute of Cardiology. One more person was found dead at the site of a strike on civilian infrastructure," he said.

In total, there are more than 70 wounded in Ukraine.



















"In some locations, the enemy's strike destroyed entire neighbourhoods. Structures collapsed during the liquidation work, and two rescuers were injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

Police investigators are carefully recording evidence of Russia's war crime and working with the victims: they have already received more than 700 applications from citizens about damaged or destroyed property. The number of applications is constantly growing," Klymenko said.

In Zaporizhzhia, at least 30 residents of a multi-storey building were injured, including three children. In Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions, the State Emergency Service has already extinguished all fires. Robotic equipment is being used to reduce the risk of injury to rescuers.

In total, Russian strikes have damaged more than 100 civilian facilities.

"This Russian attack is a protest against humanity, a public demonstration of hatred for everything peaceful," the Interior Minister stressed.

As reported, on the night of 28 September, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, there is a threat to Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. It is also known that a bakery in Fastiv district was on fire, and workers were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. In Kyiv, there is destruction of residential infrastructure. Cars are on fire in the Dniprovskyi district. We already know about the dead and woundedin the capital, including a 12-year-old child.