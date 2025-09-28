Russian attack on Kyiv: 10 people injured, 4 dead. Body of 12-year-old girl released (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

As of 8.30 a.m. on 28 September 2025, 10 people were confirmed wounded and at least 2 killed as a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by the head of the KMWA Timur Tkachenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The data is probably not final. Stay in the shelters until the end of the day. Let's take care of each other," the message reads.

Also read: Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: fire in a state medical institution in Solomianskyi district, there are probably victims

"The body of a woman was found at the scene of the attack in Solomianskyi district, preliminary - a 12-year-old girl.

The Russians are reopening the counter for killing children," Tkachenko said.

"Preliminarily, it is known that three people died as a result of the attack (including a 12-year-old girl)," the head of the KCMA said at 8:53 a.m..

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine provided details about the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

"At night, the Russians attacked the capital again. As a result of the shelling, damage was recorded to residential buildings and civil infrastructure in the Solomyansky, Svyatoshynsky, Holosiivsky, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the city," the report said.

A five-story residential building was hit in the Solomyansky district. A fire broke out on the 3rd and 4th floors with partial destruction. The body of a 12-year-old girl was removed from under the rubble. 3 people were rescued, one person was injured. Firefighters are working at the scene. The fire is currently localized.

At another address, the building of the Institute of Cardiology was hit. Unfortunately, the bodies of 2 deceased were found at the scene. The fire was localized.

Also, as a result of the attack, a two-story non-residential building caught fire. A man was hospitalized before the rescuers arrived. The fire was extinguished.

At other addresses, a warehouse building and a private residential building were hit, from which 2 victims with acute stress reactions were hospitalized before the rescuers arrived.

In the Holosiivskyi district of the city, a one-story private residential building was hit. The roof and walls of the building were partially destroyed. Fortunately, there was no fire.

At another address, another private household was damaged and caught fire. The fire was extinguished. Preliminary - no casualties.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, debris was recorded falling onto an open area.

In the Dnipro district, two parked cars caught fire. The fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

In the Darnytskyi district, a building of a children's educational institution was damaged as a result of shelling.

According to operational information from the KMVA, the body of a deceased person was found at one of the locations. In total, 4 victims of the Russian attack are currently known.

According to the National Police, four people died as a result of the combined attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl.

"Seven more citizens were injured. Destruction and damage were recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dnipro, Svyatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi and Obolonskyi districts of the capital.

Residential buildings, educational institutions, shops, cars and gas stations were damaged," the report says.

In Solomyanskyi district, debris hit a five-story building - a fire broke out, a child's body was pulled from under the rubble. The building of the Institute of Cardiology was also damaged, where two people died.

"The victims, the oldest of whom is 90 years old, are receiving medical assistance," law enforcement officials added.

Investigative and operational teams, forensic experts, explosives technicians, and rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working on the ground.

As reported, the enemy is currently attacking with missiles and drones, there is a threat to Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, and a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. It is also known that a bakery in Fastiv district was on fire, and workers were injured. There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. In Kyiv, 5 people were hospitalised, and there is damage to residential infrastructure. Cars are on fire in the Dniprovsky district.



