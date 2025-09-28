Air defense forces shot down 568 drones and 43 missiles during a massive attack by Russian Federation - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 28, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with 595 drones and 48 missiles. Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down 611 out of 643 air targets.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

In total, during the strike, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and accompanied 643 air attack vehicles:

593 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type, and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Chauda, ​​Kacha - TOT Crimea;

2 jet UAVs of the "Banderol" type from the Kursk region- RF;

2 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" from the airspace of Lipetsk region- RF;

38 cruise missiles Kh-101 from the airspace of Saratov region - RF;

8 cruise missiles "Kalibr" from the Black Sea.

The main direction of the attack is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What was shot down by the air defense?

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 611 air targets:

566 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of UAVs;

2 Banderol type jet UAVs;

35 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

8 Kaliber cruise missiles.

Hits of 5 missiles and 31 attack UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell at 25 locations.

Also remind, that the enemy is attacking with missiles and drones, there is a threat to the Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. It is also known that a bread factory in the Fastiv district was on fire, workers were injured.

There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. In Kyiv, 5 people were hospitalized, there is destruction of residential infrastructure.

As of 8:30 a.m. on September 28, 2025, 10 wounded were confirmed as a result of the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv. According to updated data, 4 deaths are known.

On the night of Sunday, September 28, as a result of an enemy attack, homes and infrastructure facilities in the Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged.

