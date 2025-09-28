Russia attacked Ukraine with almost 500 UAVs and over 40 missiles, including "Kinzhals" - Zelenskyy

The main targets of the Russian strike on the night of September 28 were Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Odesa. Moscow deserves only the world's toughest pressure in response to the attacks on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social networks.

"The massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted for more than 12 hours. Brutal strikes, deliberate and targeted terror against ordinary cities - almost 500 strike drones and more than 40 missiles, including "Kinzhals". In the morning, Russian-Iranian "shaheeds" are again in our sky," the post says.

The shelling in the capital damaged the building of the Institute of Cardiology. As of now, four people are known to have died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. In total, at least 40 people are known to have been injured in Ukraine, including children.

A bread-making enterprise, a rubber factory, private and apartment buildings, and civilian infrastructure facilities were under fire. All necessary services are working on the ground.

"This vile attack took place, in fact as the end of the UN General Assembly week, and this is how Russia is declaring its real position. Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the toughest pressure in the world.

It is profitable for the Kremlin to continue this war and terror as long as there are funds from the energy sector, and the shadow fleet is operating. We will continue to strike back to deprive Russia of these opportunities to earn and force it to engage in diplomacy. Everyone who wants peace should support President Trump's efforts and stop any Russian imports. The time for decisive action has long come, and we are counting on a strong reaction from the United States, Europe, the G7, and the G20," Zelenskyy added.

Also remind, that the enemy is attacking with missiles and drones, there is a threat to the Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, a large group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. It is also known that a bread factory in the Fastiv district was on fire, workers were injured.

There was a fire in a high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. In Kyiv, 5 people were hospitalized, there is destruction of residential infrastructure.

As of 8:30 a.m. on September 28, 2025, 10 wounded were confirmed as a result of the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv. According to updated data, 4 deaths are known.

On the night of Sunday, September 28, as a result of an enemy attack, homes and infrastructure facilities in the Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged.