12-year-old Oleksandra Polischuk died as result of massive Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of Sunday, 28 September, 12-year-old Oleksandra Polishchuk was killed.

The tragic news was reported on Facebook by the specialised school No. 159, where the girl studied, Censor.NET reports.

"On 28 September 2025, as a result of an enemy night attack on Kyiv, a 7th grade student, Oleksandra Polishchuk, tragically died. We express our sincere condolences to Oleksandra's parents and family," the statement said.

The school declared 29 September a day of mourning.

Journalist Khrystyna Kotsira said that the mother of the deceased Oleksandra is in hospital in a serious condition.

"A 12-year-old girl lived on the third floor of this building, she died. Her mother is in hospital in serious condition. On the fourth floor lived a single woman who had been bedridden for more than 10 years after a stroke. She called the people who help her to inform them of the arrival, and they called the rescuers to let them know that there was a person on the 4th floor who could not get out on her own. The rescuers made it in time. She was breathing in smoke and burning. She is now in intensive care. On the 5th floor, there was also a single woman with cerebral palsy. Last year she also broke her leg. Her childhood friend from the house opposite, which was also damaged, is looking for information about her - she is not on any lists and no one has seen/heard from her. She hopes that she went down during the alarm. But where did she go? Locals complain that there are no shelters nearby. Classmates of the 12-year-old girl who died are bringing flowers, toys, and candles. A woman who was helping a woman lying down after a stroke is crying. She, too, once lived in this house with black eyes-windows. This is what another morning looks like in the capital of a country that is unlucky with its neighbours," the journalist wrote.

Russia's massive strike on 28 September

On the night of 28 September, the Russian occupiers attacked a number of Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles. In particular, the attack on Kyiv resulted in 14 injured and 4 dead, including a 12-year-old girl.

In Kyiv, the Russians also damaged the Institute of Cardiology, where they found the bodies of two dead. In addition, Russians attacked Kyiv region, where 27 people were injured.

Zaporizhzhia also came under Russian shelling. More than 30 people were injured in the attack, including three children.

In the morning, Russian invaders attacked Konotop in the Sumy region with attack drones. Two people were wounded.

In Odesa region, Russian occupants attacked a winery, destroying a workshop and a warehouse of finished products.

According to the Air Force, the Russian army launched various types of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles at Ukraine. Air defence forces shot down 611 targets. A total of 643 air strikes were used.