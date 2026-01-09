Sumy Regional Council deputy and his son beat up military personnel in Konotop. PHOTO

In the Sumy region, law enforcement officers reported suspicions against a regional council deputy and his son, who got into a fight with military personnel at a restaurant in the city of Konotop.

This was reported by the regional police and the prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

The incident occurred on 28 December 2025 in Konotop, Sumy region.

According to the investigation, the suspects, in gross violation of public order, provoked a conflict that escalated into a fight with two visitors. The police add that they were military personnel.

"During the clash, the deputy hit one of the men with a chair, while the other suspect, who is the deputy head of one of the villages in the Konotop district, smashed a glass over the victim's head. As a result, the man suffered moderate bodily harm," the police reported.

Read more: National Guard soldier beaten: two men detained in Ivano-Frankivsk, - National Police

Suspicion of a deputy and his son

Both suspects have already been notified of their suspicion of committing a criminal offence under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

Since the deputy is hiding from the pre-trial investigation authorities, the notice of suspicion was served to him in absentia, the police added.

See more: Beating of AFU veteran in Kharkiv: accused sentenced to 4 years in prison. PHOTO

According to local media outlet "Kordon.Media," the suspects are likely to be Oleksandr Kyrii and his son Oleksandr.







