"Druzhba" was destroyed by Russia, not Ukraine, so let Orbán appeal to Putin, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Hungary's blocking of the €90 billion financial package is not related to the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged by attacks carried out by Russia.
The head of state made this statement during a joint briefing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, according to Censor.NET.
Zelenskyy criticized Orbán
"This is not the first time that the Hungarian prime minister has blocked something. And I'm not sure that this is simultaneously a question of a 90 billion loan and an oil pipeline, because these are different things. First of all, it was Russia that destroyed the pipeline. So, if they want to block financial support, let them block Russia, because Ukraine is not the reason for the destruction of the oil pipeline," he stressed.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine cannot be held responsible for the destruction of Druzhba caused by the actions of the Russian Federation.
"We have images, we have practically all the evidence, satellite images, photographs from partners – Russia has destroyed this oil pipeline several times," said the president, adding that Russia has repeatedly attacked other pipelines on Ukrainian territory.
Zelenskyy noted that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban should address Russian dictator Putin specifically on the issue of an "energy truce," since Ukraine had already carried out repairs on the Druzhba pipeline, which Russia had once again damaged.
What preceded it?
- On January 27, Russian occupation forces struck a critical infrastructure facility belonging to the Naftogaz group in western Ukraine. The target of the attack was likely Ukraine's largest oil pumping station, located in Brody, which supplies the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the oil pipeline due to "political motives," and on February 18, the authorities of these two countries announced the suspension of oil exports to Ukraine in response to Ukraine's halt of Russian oil transit.
- In addition, Fico warned that Slovakia would also reconsider its support for Ukraine's European integration and could suspend electricity supplies.
- At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative maritime route through Croatia with subsequent transportation via pipeline.
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