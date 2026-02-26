Umerov on results of talks with US in Geneva: We worked through document on Ukraine’s recovery

On 26 February, another round of talks between Ukraine and the United States took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The delegations reviewed a document on Ukraine’s recovery in detail.

Censor.NET reports this, citing National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

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Who attended the meeting

Umerov said the work was conducted in two formats, bilateral talks with the American side and a trilateral meeting involving the United States and Switzerland.

Following the meetings, together with Davyd Arakhamia and representatives of the US side, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, they held a joint call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the results of the meeting and the next steps.

Read more: Ukraine–US talks begin in Geneva – Sky News

What was discussed

"The next round is being prepared. We are working on finalizing security parameters, economic decisions and agreed positions that should form the basis for further arrangements. The task is to make the next trilateral meeting involving the US and Russia as substantive as possible," the official said.

Umerov added that special attention during the talks with the United States was given to the economic bloc and long-term support mechanisms for Ukraine.

"Together with the Government’s economic team, including Oleksii Sobolev, and our American partners, we substantively worked through the document on Ukraine’s recovery. We agreed that our teams will continue more detailed work on the document, particularly regarding future reconstruction and the investment plan," he said.

Read more: At talks in Geneva, Ukraine discusses support from US and prepares for trilateral format, - Umerov