Ukraine–US talks begin in Geneva – Sky News

A meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations has begun in Geneva. It is taking place ahead of the next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation.

Sky News reports this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov is holding a meeting with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

NV reports that the head of the Office of the President is not participating in the talks, as he is preparing for the main trilateral negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation, scheduled to take place next week.

Read more: Trump told Zelenskyy he wants to end war in month, - Axios

Background

Earlier, Rustem Umerov stated that the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva is holding talks with US representatives, focusing on economic support, the country’s recovery and preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations involving Russia.

Read more: US is not trying to impose peace terms on Ukraine, - Witkoff