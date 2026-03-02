We cannot currently confirm that trilateral talks will take place in UAE – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy currently cannot confirm that the next trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation will take place specifically in Abu Dhabi. This is due to the hostilities in the Middle East.

The head of state made this statement in a comment to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"There is no updated information. The meeting was scheduled for March 5 to 6. The meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi. For now, due to these current hostilities, we cannot confirm that the meeting will be specifically in Abu Dhabi.

But no one has canceled the meeting. The meeting must take place; it is important for us. We support this meeting, the results are important, and the exchange is very important," the president said.

Read more: Russia preparing new attacks on infrastructure, intelligence has information – Zelenskyy

Background

Read more: Russia has not received 20-point "peace plan" but is ready for compromises, Lavrov says