We cannot currently confirm that trilateral talks will take place in UAE – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy currently cannot confirm that the next trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation will take place specifically in Abu Dhabi. This is due to the hostilities in the Middle East.
The head of state made this statement in a comment to journalists, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"There is no updated information. The meeting was scheduled for March 5 to 6. The meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi. For now, due to these current hostilities, we cannot confirm that the meeting will be specifically in Abu Dhabi.
But no one has canceled the meeting. The meeting must take place; it is important for us. We support this meeting, the results are important, and the exchange is very important," the president said.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on 18 February.
- The White House stated that "significant progress" was noted from both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war during the trilateral negotiations in Geneva held on February 17–18.
- On February 26, another round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The delegations substantively worked on a document regarding the recovery of Ukraine.
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