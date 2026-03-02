Russia preparing new attacks on infrastructure, intelligence has information – Zelenskyy

Russian troops are preparing new attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia is preparing new strikes

"We know that the Russians are not going to stop their strikes. This is a fact. They are preparing new attacks. On infrastructure. Intelligence is providing the relevant information. Therefore, everyone whose job, whose service is to protect Ukraine from strikes must remain just as focused in the spring, now, as in the winter. Every threat must be responded to and Russian targets must be shot down to the maximum extent possible," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that "the situation in the Middle East shows how difficult it is to provide one hundred percent protection against missiles and Shaheds."

Read more: Zelenskyy: Energy protection and restoration plans to be approved at National Security and Defense Council level

The experience of Ukraine's air defence forces

"Even in the Gulf countries, which have higher-quality air defense systems than those provided to us by partners so far, and a larger number of such systems, they still do not intercept all ballistic missiles. There are also Shaheds that air defense in the region has failed to stop. Everyone now sees that our experience of protection is in many ways irreplaceable. We are ready to share this experience, ready to help those nations that helped us – Ukraine – this winter and throughout this war," the president said.

It was also recalled in the address that Ukraine has gone through the most difficult winter of all the years of the war. During this winter, Ukraine repelled a large number of massive Russian strikes.

Read more: Zelenskyy called on EU to confiscate tankers of Russian "shadow fleet"