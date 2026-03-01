Zelenskyy called on EU to confiscate tankers of Russian "shadow fleet"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for changes to European laws to allow the confiscation of Russian tankers.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy wrote about this on X.

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This was how the Ukrainian president commented on the detention of a Russian tanker in Belgium. Zelenskyy emphasized that this oil tanker had been under sanctions by the US, EU, and UK for a long time. However, it continued to illegally transport Russian oil using a false flag and forged documents.

"We welcome these decisive actions against Moscow's floating treasury and thank France for supporting the operation. It is also important to modernize European legislation so that tankers carrying Russian oil are not simply stopped but confiscated, and their oil is used to ensure Europe's security. We must be decisive," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that Russia acts like a mafia organization, and the response must reflect this reality.

"If they reject the rules for the sake of war, the rules must provide for a clear and firm response," said the President of Ukraine.

Read more: Sybiha on Belgium’s arrest of Russian tanker: We call on all partners to follow this example

The Russian Federation's shadow fleet: what is known?

As of early 2026, the fight against Russia's "shadow fleet" has moved into a phase of active economic and sanctions pressure. Here are the key facts:

The "shadow fleet" is a network of over 1,000 tankers (mostly outdated) with opaque ownership structures that Russia uses to export oil in circumvention of the G7 price cap ($60 per barrel). These vessels often sail under "false flags" (Cameroon, Gabon, Palau, etc.) and do not have Western insurance.

Sanctions and pressure: