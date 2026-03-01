Sybiha on Belgium’s arrest of Russian tanker: We call on all partners to follow this example
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed Belgium's seizure of a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" and called on partners to follow suit.
Sybiga wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.
Ukraine welcomes Belgium's decision
"We welcome Belgium's decisive move to arrest an illegal tanker belonging to Russia's 'shadow fleet'. Such decisive and justified actions are necessary to deprive Russia of the resources to continue its aggression and war crimes against Ukraine," the post says.
Sibiga also thanked Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, the entire Belgian government, the military and security forces, as well as partners from the G7, Nordic and Baltic countries who supported this operation for their determination and professionalism.
Belgium demonstrates leadership
He emphasized that Belgium is once again demonstrating leadership in strengthening European security.
In addition, the Foreign Minister called on all partners to follow this example: "To resolutely counter Russia's 'shadow fleet' with sanctions and concrete actions and to promote peace by force."
What preceded it?
Earlier, it was reported that the Belgian and French military took control of a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet". The ship is being escorted to Zeebrugge for arrest.
The Russian Federation's shadow fleet: what is known?
As of early 2026, the fight against Russia's "shadow fleet" has moved into a phase of active economic and sanctions pressure. Here are the key facts:
The "shadow fleet" is a network of over 1,000 tankers (mostly outdated) with opaque ownership structures that Russia uses to export oil in circumvention of the G7 price cap ($60 per barrel). These vessels often sail under "false flags" (Cameroon, Gabon, Palau, etc.) and do not have Western insurance.
Sanctions and pressure:
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Ukraine's large-scale sanctions package: On February 21, 2026, Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees imposing sanctions on 91 vessels and 225 captains who operate tankers in the shadow fleet. These are citizens of 11 countries, including India and the Philippines.
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The UK strikes back: On February 25, 2026, London announced the largest package of sanctions targeting the 2Rivers network, one of the world's largest shadow fleet operators. The restrictions affected 175 companies and 48 tankers.
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Military pressure: There have been reports of tankers being intercepted by French and US naval forces. In particular, in January 2026, the French navy detained the tanker Grinch in the Alboran Sea on suspicion of flying a false flag.
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SBU drones: There have been reports of Ukrainian drones attacking shadow fleet tankers (Virat, Kairos) in the Black Sea and even the Mediterranean Sea, creating additional risks for Russian logistics.
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