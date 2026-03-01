Sybiha on Belgium’s arrest of Russian tanker: We call on all partners to follow this example

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed Belgium's seizure of a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" and called on partners to follow suit.

Sybiga wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

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Ukraine welcomes Belgium's decision

"We welcome Belgium's decisive move to arrest an illegal tanker belonging to Russia's 'shadow fleet'. Such decisive and justified actions are necessary to deprive Russia of the resources to continue its aggression and war crimes against Ukraine," the post says.

Sibiga also thanked Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, the entire Belgian government, the military and security forces, as well as partners from the G7, Nordic and Baltic countries who supported this operation for their determination and professionalism.

Read more: European Parliament calls for tough measures against Russia’s "shadow fleet"

Belgium demonstrates leadership

He emphasized that Belgium is once again demonstrating leadership in strengthening European security.

In addition, the Foreign Minister called on all partners to follow this example: "To resolutely counter Russia's 'shadow fleet' with sanctions and concrete actions and to promote peace by force."

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that the Belgian and French military took control of a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet". The ship is being escorted to Zeebrugge for arrest.

The Russian Federation's shadow fleet: what is known?

As of early 2026, the fight against Russia's "shadow fleet" has moved into a phase of active economic and sanctions pressure. Here are the key facts:

The "shadow fleet" is a network of over 1,000 tankers (mostly outdated) with opaque ownership structures that Russia uses to export oil in circumvention of the G7 price cap ($60 per barrel). These vessels often sail under "false flags" (Cameroon, Gabon, Palau, etc.) and do not have Western insurance.

Read more: Strike on the "shadow fleet": Russian tanker detained in Belgium

Sanctions and pressure: