European Parliament calls for tough measures against Russia’s "shadow fleet"

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, acknowledged the EU's insufficient efforts to combat Russian oil exports and called for faster action against Russia's "shadow fleet."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Truth" with reference to Sky News.

Metsola noted that this situation is unacceptable and that the EU is not doing enough to stop Russia's "shadow fleet."

"We still have more to do about the shadow fleet, more ships need to be confiscated," she said.

What can the EU do about the vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"?

The President of the European Parliament also added that the issue of confiscating ships operating in Russia's shadow fleet remains unresolved.

"We have seen a lot of joint work on this shadow fleet. The issue has not yet been resolved. There are many ships that continue to operate," she said.

Metsola noted that ships had been identified that were rapidly changing their flags, re-registering from one jurisdiction to another "illegally." She therefore acknowledged that the EU "needs to act faster."

"I think we are doing well, but we need to do even better," she said.

Also, according to her, although the EU has imposed 19 packages of sanctions on Russia, more is needed.

"For us, any opportunity for Russia to continue its war against Ukraine and against Europe as a whole, using funds that may inadvertently or openly come from the European Union, is unacceptable," she added.

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