Zelenskyy: Energy protection and restoration plans to be approved at National Security and Defense Council level

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the results of a meeting with government officials, energy sector representatives, and the military — all those responsible for protecting and restoring infrastructure, including energy facilities.

He announced this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Regions have prepared detailed plans

The president noted that the regions have already prepared detailed plans for restoring and upgrading the protection of energy facilities, "taking into account everything Russia did during the winter and what it may do next."

"I instructed that certain points be refined and that the plans be prepared for submission to the National Security and Defense Council — to approve them precisely at the national level, defining what exactly needs to be done, what must be ensured, and who will be responsible. I expect maximum involvement from regional and local authorities — those who can genuinely work. Good practices that exist in some regions and communities should be extended to other regions that faced more problems and unresolved issues this winter," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy is convinced that local authorities can make the greatest contribution to community resilience, as they know which facilities require modernization and protection first and foremost.

"The government, all state institutions, everyone will assist," he added.

Read more: Preparation for leaders’ summit to be key topic of next talks with Russia and US – Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, it was reported that as of February 23, all regions of Ukraine had presented energy resilience plans with specific facilities, technical parameters, and financial calculations.

Read more: Ukraine prepares resilience strategy for next winter and pension indexation from March 1 – Zelenskyy