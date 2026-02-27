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Ukraine prepares resilience strategy for next winter and pension indexation from March 1 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to adopt winter resilience strategy and index pensions

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Svyrydenko on regional resilience plans and the energy sector overall.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state announced this on Telegram.

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Details

"The key changes that need to be implemented have already been prepared, and in the near future, we will determine a strategy for Ukraine for the next winter, taking into account the experience of those regions and communities that demonstrated greater effectiveness this winter," the president noted.

Read more: Ukraine is experiencing its harshest winter in decades, - Zelenskyy

Pensions

Svyrydenko also reported on the government’s readiness to ensure annual pension indexation starting March 1.

"Pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1%, and overall, the increase will affect around 10 million Ukrainians. Even under conditions of full-scale war, our state ensures pension indexation and all necessary social payments. We are also preparing other decisions that will support people and Ukrainian communities. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds talks with Fico: invites him to Ukraine

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9113) Svyrydenko Yuliia (198)
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