Ukraine prepares resilience strategy for next winter and pension indexation from March 1 – Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Svyrydenko on regional resilience plans and the energy sector overall.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state announced this on Telegram.

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Details

"The key changes that need to be implemented have already been prepared, and in the near future, we will determine a strategy for Ukraine for the next winter, taking into account the experience of those regions and communities that demonstrated greater effectiveness this winter," the president noted.

Read more: Ukraine is experiencing its harshest winter in decades, - Zelenskyy

Pensions

Svyrydenko also reported on the government’s readiness to ensure annual pension indexation starting March 1.

"Pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1%, and overall, the increase will affect around 10 million Ukrainians. Even under conditions of full-scale war, our state ensures pension indexation and all necessary social payments. We are also preparing other decisions that will support people and Ukrainian communities. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy added.

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