Zelenskyy holds talks with Fico: invites him to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

This was reported by the press service of the OP, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Right now, the President is speaking with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. The President is inviting him to Ukraine to discuss all existing issues," the statement said.

Read more: Hungary and Slovakia to inspect Druzhba pipeline: want to create investigative commission

What preceded it?

On January 27, Russian occupation forces struck a critical infrastructure facility belonging to the Naftogaz group in western Ukraine. The target of the attack was likely Ukraine's largest oil pumping station, located in Brody, which supplies the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the oil pipeline due to "political motives," and on February 18, the authorities of these two countries announced the suspension of oil exports to Ukraine in response to Ukraine's halt of Russian oil transit.

In addition, Fico warned that Slovakia would also reconsider its support for Ukraine's European integration and could suspend electricity supplies.

At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative maritime route through Croatia with subsequent transportation via pipeline.

Read more: Slovakia suspends emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine, - Fico