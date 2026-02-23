Slovakia suspends emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine, - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country is suspending emergency electricity assistance to Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

He announced this on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

Fico's statement

"As of today, the following rule applies: if Ukraine asks Slovakia for help in stabilizing its energy network, it will not receive such assistance. This is the first reciprocal step that the Slovak government has the right to take without violating any international rules or obligations. If Ukraine continues to harm Slovakia's interests in the supply of strategic raw materials, the Slovak government will also review its previous constructive position on Ukraine's membership in the European Union and prepare further measures," Prime Minister Fico said.

According to him, this rule will remain in effect until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline.

Fico also complained that he wanted to discuss the situation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but received a message that "the Ukrainian president is only ready to talk after February 25."

"Slovakia has the right to supply oil. Therefore, the Ukrainian president himself must answer the question of whether he wants further mutual steps and decide when oil supplies will be resumed. I want to assure the president that we are not only ready for such steps, but as a sovereign state, we have every right to take them," he added.

It should be noted that Slovakia, like Hungary, is demanding that Ukraine resume the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged during Russian attacks. Both countries are critically dependent on this route because they have no access to the sea.

Read more: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to threats from Hungary and Slovakia: Ultimatums should be sent to Kremlin, not to Kyiv

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