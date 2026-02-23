Slovakia suspends emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine, - Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country is suspending emergency electricity assistance to Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.
He announced this on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.
Fico's statement
"As of today, the following rule applies: if Ukraine asks Slovakia for help in stabilizing its energy network, it will not receive such assistance. This is the first reciprocal step that the Slovak government has the right to take without violating any international rules or obligations. If Ukraine continues to harm Slovakia's interests in the supply of strategic raw materials, the Slovak government will also review its previous constructive position on Ukraine's membership in the European Union and prepare further measures," Prime Minister Fico said.
According to him, this rule will remain in effect until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline.
Fico also complained that he wanted to discuss the situation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but received a message that "the Ukrainian president is only ready to talk after February 25."
"Slovakia has the right to supply oil. Therefore, the Ukrainian president himself must answer the question of whether he wants further mutual steps and decide when oil supplies will be resumed. I want to assure the president that we are not only ready for such steps, but as a sovereign state, we have every right to take them," he added.
- It should be noted that Slovakia, like Hungary, is demanding that Ukraine resume the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged during Russian attacks. Both countries are critically dependent on this route because they have no access to the sea.
What preceded it
- On January 27, Russian occupation forces struck a critical infrastructure facility belonging to the Naftogaz group in western Ukraine. The target of the attack was likely Ukraine's largest oil pumping station, located in Brody, which supplies the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the oil pipeline due to "political motives," and on February 18, the authorities of these two countries announced the suspension of oil exports to Ukraine in response to Ukraine's halt of Russian oil transit.
- In addition, Fico warned that Slovakia would also reconsider its support for Ukraine's European integration and could suspend electricity supplies.
- At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative maritime route through Croatia with subsequent transportation via pipeline.
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