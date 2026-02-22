Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to threats from Hungary and Slovakia: Ultimatums should be sent to Kremlin, not to Kyiv

Ukraine rejects and condemns the ultimatums and blackmail by the Hungarian and Slovak governments regarding energy supplies between the countries.

This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, reports Censor.NET.

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Reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"Such actions, in the context of massive and targeted Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and Moscow's attempts to leave Ukrainians without electricity, heating and gas during extreme cold weather, are provocative, irresponsible and threaten the energy security of the entire region. In doing so, the governments of Hungary and Slovakia are not only playing into the hands of the aggressor, but also harming their own energy companies, which supply energy on a commercial basis," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Ukraine is in constant contact with representatives of the European Commission regarding damage to Ukrainian energy infrastructure caused by daily Russian strikes.

"We have also provided information about the consequences of these attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure to the governments of Hungary and Slovakia. Security and stabilisation repair work is continuing amid daily threats of new missile attacks. Ukraine has also proposed alternative ways of resolving the issue of non-Russian oil supplies to these countries," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasised that Ukraine has always been, is and will remain a reliable energy partner of the EU and a transit country for energy resources.

However, in light of the unfounded and irresponsible threats coming from Budapest and Bratislava in recent days, Ukraine is considering the possibility of activating the "Early Warning Mechanism" provided for in the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

"We call on the governments of Hungary and the Slovak Republic to engage in constructive cooperation and behave responsibly. Ultimatums should be sent to the Kremlin, and certainly not to Kyiv," the Foreign Ministry added.

Read also: Fico threatens to stop electricity supplies to Ukraine if "Zelensky does not resume oil transportation" by Monday

Threats from Fico and Orbán

Recall that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine could be cut off if President Volodymyr Zelensky does not resume oil supplies by Monday, 23 February.

Following Fico, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine if oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline is not resumed.

What preceded this

On 27 January, Russian occupation forces struck a critical infrastructure facility belonging to the Naftogaz group in western Ukraine. The target of the attack was likely Ukraine's largest oil pumping station, located in Brody, which supplies the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the oil pipeline's operation for "political reasons," and on 18 February, the authorities of these two countries announced the suspension of oil product exports to Ukraine in response to Ukraine's suspension of Russian oil transit.

In addition, Fico warned that Slovakia would also review its support for Ukraine's European integration and could suspend electricity supplies.

At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative sea route through Croatia, with further transportation via oil pipeline.

Read also: Slovak opposition says Fico is threatening Ukraine on Russia's orders