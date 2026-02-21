Fico threatens to stop electricity supplies to Ukraine if "Zelenskyy does not resume oil transportation" by Monday

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine could be suspended if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not resume oil supplies by Monday, February 23.

Fico wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Fico warned of a possible suspension of electricity supplies to Ukraine

"If the Ukrainian president does not resume oil supplies to Slovakia on Monday, Slovak companies may suspend emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine on the same day," he said.

Fico is also convinced that the Ukrainian president is ignoring Slovakia's peaceful approach and behaving hostile towards Slovakia.

Read more: Ukraine offers EU new oil supply route after damage to Druzhba, - media

Criticism of Zelenskyy

"First, he suspended gas supplies, causing us losses of €500 million per year. Now he has stopped oil supplies, causing even greater losses and logistical difficulties," the statement said.

"Given President Zelenskyy's unacceptable behavior towards Slovakia, which he effectively considers an enemy, I believe it is entirely correct not to include Slovakia in the latest €90 billion military loan for Ukraine," Fico concluded.

What preceded it?

On January 27, Russian occupation forces struck a critical infrastructure facility belonging to the Naftogaz group in western Ukraine. The target of the attack was likely Ukraine's largest oil pumping station, located in Brody, which supplies the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the oil pipeline due to "political motives," and on February 18, the authorities of these two countries announced the suspension of oil exports to Ukraine in response to Ukraine's halt of Russian oil transit.

In addition, Fico warned that Slovakia would also reconsider its support for Ukraine's European integration and could suspend electricity supplies.

At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative maritime route through Croatia with subsequent transportation via pipeline.

Read more: Hungary announced possible countermeasures against Ukraine over Druzhba