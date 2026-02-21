Ukraine offers EU new oil supply route after damage to Druzhba, - media

After the Druzhba oil pipeline was damaged by a Russian attack, Ukraine offered EU countries an alternative route for transporting oil to Hungary and Slovakia. This involves using other sections of the Ukrainian oil transportation system, in particular the Odessa-Brody oil pipeline.

This is stated in a letter from the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union dated February 20, 2026, addressed to the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy, which was reviewed by European Truth, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine has appealed to the European Commission regarding alternative transit routes

While repairs to the Druzhba oil pipeline are ongoing, Ukraine is proposing that the EU receive oil via the Odesa-Brody pipeline.

"As a result of targeted attacks carried out by the aggressor state on January 27, 2026, significant damage was caused to elements of Ukraine's oil transportation system, including technological and auxiliary equipment of the Druzhba oil pipeline," the document says.

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Repairs to Druzhba continue amid threat of new attacks

Ukrainian diplomats informed the European Commission that "Ukrainian experts are currently conducting a detailed technical inspection of the damaged equipment and assessing the technical feasibility and conditions for the prompt resumption of oil transportation through the pipeline."

"Efforts are continuing to inspect damaged elements, stabilize the technical condition of the system, and eliminate the consequences of the hostile attack. At the same time, the Ukrainian side would like to emphasize that the uninterrupted and stable functioning of the oil transportation infrastructure is only possible if the Russian Federation ceases its massive missile and drone attacks aimed at destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure," the letter states.

In particular, it is noted that Ukrainian specialists "are forced to carry out emergency repair work under the constant threat of air strikes, risking their lives."

Read more: Hungary to block €90bn EU financing for Ukraine pending restoration of Druzhba pipeline – Szijjártó

Odesa–Brody and maritime logistics as an option for Hungary and Slovakia

"In the context of ensuring the security of oil supplies to European countries, in particular Hungary and Slovakia, the Ukrainian side proposes to consider the possibility of transporting oil using Ukraine's existing oil transportation infrastructure. In particular, such logistics could be organized either through Ukraine's oil transportation system or by sea with subsequent transshipment at seaports and transportation via the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline further to the member states of the European Union," Ukraine proposed to the European Union.

What preceded it?

On January 27, Russian occupation forces struck a critical infrastructure facility belonging to the Naftogaz group in western Ukraine. The target of the attack was likely Ukraine's largest oil pumping station, located in Brody, which supplies the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the oil pipeline due to "political motives," and on February 18, the authorities of these two countries announced the suspension of oil exports to Ukraine in response to Ukraine's halt of Russian oil transit.

In addition, Fico warned that Slovakia would also reconsider its support for Ukraine's European integration and could suspend electricity supplies.

At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative maritime route through Croatia with subsequent transportation via pipeline.

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