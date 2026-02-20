Hungary to block €90bn EU financing for Ukraine pending restoration of Druzhba pipeline – Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Budapest will block the allocation of a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine until the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline is restored.

Szijjártó wrote this on his page on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

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Statement by Hungary

The head of Hungary’s Foreign Ministry claims that "Ukraine is blackmailing Hungary" by halting oil transit through Druzhba and coordinating this with Brussels and the Hungarian opposition in order to raise fuel prices ahead of elections.

"We are blocking the EU loan to Ukraine in the amount of €90 billion until oil transit to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline is restored," the Hungarian minister announced.

Read more: Hungary blocked €90 billion loan for Ukraine from European Union – FT

Moreover, Szijjártó stated that Ukraine allegedly violated the EU Association Agreement by supposedly "blocking the transit" of oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline.

The Hungarian foreign minister did not write that it was Russia that launched an aggressive war against Ukraine and is attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including Druzhba facilities, nor did he specify how exactly Kyiv violated the EU Association Agreement.

More about the loan

On December 19, 2025, the European Council agreed to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine for 2026–2027 based on EU borrowing on capital markets, secured by EU budget reserves.

To receive the financing, Ukraine must fulfill a series of conditions, including adherence to the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

Furthermore, weapons can only be purchased from European Union countries. If Ukraine needs weapons from third countries, they must conclude an agreement with the EU within the SAFE framework or a security and defense partnership.

On January 14, the European Commission approved a package of legislative proposals that will allow for the provision of a €90 billion loan from the EU to Ukraine to cover financial and military needs for 2026–2027.

The first payment is expected at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.

Read more: Agreement on 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia may be delayed due to Hungary’s position, - Politico