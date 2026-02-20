Hungary blocked €90 billion loan for Ukraine from European Union – FT

Hungary has blocked a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, which was agreed upon in late December, just days before the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was reported by the Financial Times, citing four sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Hungary's position

According to them, Hungary's ambassador to the EU objected to the loan for Ukraine under the guarantee of the EU budget.

At the same time, Hungary did not block this decision during a meeting of European leaders in December. Although Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke against it, a solution was ultimately found: Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic agreed to allow the scheme to be implemented, provided it had no financial impact on them.

Read more: Hungary announced possible countermeasures against Ukraine over Druzhba

More about the loan

On December 19, 2025, the European Council agreed to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine for 2026–2027 based on EU borrowing on capital markets, secured by EU budget reserves.

To receive the financing, Ukraine must fulfill a series of conditions, including adherence to the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

Furthermore, weapons can only be purchased from European Union countries. If Ukraine needs weapons from third countries, they must conclude an agreement with the EU within the SAFE framework or a security and defense partnership.

On January 14, the European Commission approved a package of legislative proposals that will allow for the provision of a €90 billion loan from the EU to Ukraine to cover financial and military needs for 2026–2027.

The first payment is expected at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.

Read more: EU plans to allocate additional tranches of aid to Ukraine soon – European Commission