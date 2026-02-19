EU plans to allocate additional tranches of aid to Ukraine soon – European Commission

The European Union plans to allocate additional funds to Ukraine beyond the €153 million already earmarked for 2026. New tranches of assistance will be announced in the near future.

European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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According to her, the €153 million is only the first allocation for the current year and the baseline amount from which further support will begin.

"We will certainly announce other tranches later. I am confident that we will do so soon, given the needs and the harsh winter you are going through," Lahbib stressed.

Read more: EU ambassadors close to final approval of €90 billion loan to Ukraine - Politico

Need due to winter and strikes on infrastructure

The Commissioner noted that the need for additional funding is driven by the difficult winter period and Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

According to her, the EU is aware of the critical nature of the situation and is preparing new decisions on providing financial assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy after talks with von der Leyen: New deliveries of generators and energy equipment to come soon

Other statements by the European Commission

The European Union does not require Ukraine to resume the transit of Russian oil through the damaged Druzhba pipeline due to Russia’s systematic destruction of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure needs to be adapted because of outdated and vulnerable Soviet-era equipment. T

The European Commission has ensured electricity supply for approximately 9 million residents of Ukraine.

Read more: 500 EU generators en route to Ukraine, Shmyhal says