EU is not pushing Ukraine to restore oil transit via Druzhba – European Commission

The European Union does not require Ukraine to resume the transit of Russian oil through the damaged Druzhba pipeline amid Russia’s systematic destruction of the country’s energy infrastructure.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

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"Regarding Ukraine’s restoration of the Druzhba pipeline, we are in contact with all relevant Ukrainian authorities to receive clarification on the repair timeline. We are not pushing, not pressuring, and not setting any deadlines for Ukraine," Itkonen said.

She stressed that over four years of war, Russia has systematically destroyed Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, while Ukraine has been making superhuman efforts to restore it.

Read more: Russia’s oil output shrinks as U.S. raises pressure – Bloomberg

According to her, EU member states and the European Commission are providing substantial support for repairs to ensure heating in hospitals and homes, as well as the functioning of industry.

Itkonen emphasized: "In this case, we are not pushing, not pressuring, there are no deadlines. This must be absolutely clear."

Watch more: Oil depot in Penza, Russia, on fire after drone attack. VIDEO

Background

The transportation of Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine has been halted since the end of January due to large-scale Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that due to transit issues via the Druzhba pipeline, the country would have to use strategic oil reserves and placed the responsibility on Ukraine.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "playing with Slovakia's support for Ukraine's EU accession" and threatened to halt electricity supplies despite the critical situation in the country's energy syste

Read more: Fico seeks to send expert group to Ukraine to inspect Druzhba oil pipeline