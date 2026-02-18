Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "playing with Slovakia's support for Ukraine's EU accession" and threatened to halt electricity supplies despite the critical situation in the country's energy system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DennikN.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Suspension of oil supplies

Fico initially noted that no one was to blame for the suspension of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, which ruscists struck on January 27. Later, the Prime Minister began criticizing the Ukrainian President, accusing him of political blackmail.

"If President Zelenskyy finally stops the flow of oil through the territory of Ukraine, we will no longer pay for this product, we will no longer pay tariff fees just because President Zelenskyy is playing some kind of games here," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy tasked Ukrainian delegation with making negotiations productive: Russia is trying to drag out process

Intelligence information

The Slovak Prime Minister added that "our intelligence" reported the repair of the damaged section of the pipeline and emphasized that the current absence of oil "is related to a political decision by Zelenskyy."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that due to transit problems via the Druzhba pipeline, the country would have to use strategic oil reserves and placed the responsibility on Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian team to organise his meeting with Putin