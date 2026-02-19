Ukraine’s energy system needs to be adapted due to outdated Soviet equipment – European Commission

Ukraine's energy infrastructure must be adapted due to outdated and vulnerable Soviet-era equipment.

This was stated by European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

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"As for the repair of energy infrastructure, first of all, it needs to be adapted. We visited, for example, CHP-4. It is old infrastructure. I met with the director and engineers," she noted.

According to Lahbib, the reconstruction of post-Soviet facilities was planned even before the start of the full-scale war, but these plans could not be implemented.

"And now it is old, vulnerable, and the Russians know it. That is why they targeted it, and also to force Ukrainians to surrender," the European Commissioner emphasized.

Read more: Energy Task Force: Ukraine implements systemic solutions to strengthen energy resilience, Shmyhal says

Compatible technical assistance needed

Lahbib stressed that the main task is to find technical assistance compatible with the Soviet infrastructure. This is why the support of Estonia, Lithuania, and other countries that have experience with similar energy systems is important.

She also said that the city of Vilnius handed over a thermal power plant weighing 2,400 tons to Ukraine. It was divided into parts and transported to Ukraine.

According to the European Commissioner, the provided generators and the thermal power plant made it possible to provide electricity to nine million Ukrainians — approximately the same as the population of Austria.

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