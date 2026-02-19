EU ensured electricity supply for 9 million Ukrainians: nearly 1,000 units of equipment delivered in past month – European Commission

The European Commission has ensured electricity supply for approximately 9 million residents of Ukraine.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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According to her, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Ukraine has received more than 11,000 generators of varying capacity. Around 1,000 units of equipment were delivered in the past month alone.

The supplies were provided both by EU member states and from the European Commission’s strategic reserves. A separate contribution was the transfer of a thermal power plant from the city of Vilnius. The volume of equipment from this thermal power plant amounted to 2,400 tonnes — the station was dismantled into parts and transported to Ukraine.

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Billions of euros in humanitarian support

Lahbib stressed that the cumulative effect of the delivered generators and the thermal power plant made it possible to support energy supply for 9 million citizens.

She also summed up that since the start of the full-scale invasion, the EU and its member states have allocated €4.7 billion for Ukraine’s humanitarian needs, of which €1.4 billion was provided directly by the European Commission.

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Aid package from partners

On 23 January, representatives of the Group of Seven and international partners discussed with Ukrainian officials the critical needs for stabilising the energy system after Russian shelling.

The emergency support package included:

447 generators from the European Union;

more than 100 generators from France and 90 from Lithuania;

40 high-capacity generators, 60 transformers with repair kits and two combined heat and power plants from Japan;

€60 million and a large-scale technical package from Germany (33 cogeneration units, 15 mobile hybrid generators, 300 photovoltaic systems);

€10 million to the Energy Support Fund from Italy (with a plan for another €50 million over the year);

around €23 million from the United Kingdom;

$400 million in humanitarian assistance from the United States.

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