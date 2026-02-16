European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier announced that European Commissioner Dubravka Šuica will participate in the Peace Council meeting in Washington on February 19 as an observer on behalf of the EU.

The European Commission "is not becoming a member of the Peace Council," but is participating in the meeting as an observer "in line with our long-standing commitment to the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as to participate in international efforts to support reconstruction and recovery," reports Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth."

As previously reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen does not plan to attend the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council in Washington.

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