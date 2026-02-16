EU will attend Peace Council meeting as observer and will send its representative to US
European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier announced that European Commissioner Dubravka Šuica will participate in the Peace Council meeting in Washington on February 19 as an observer on behalf of the EU.
The European Commission "is not becoming a member of the Peace Council," but is participating in the meeting as an observer "in line with our long-standing commitment to the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as to participate in international efforts to support reconstruction and recovery," reports Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth."
As previously reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen does not plan to attend the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council in Washington.
Donald Trump's "Peace Council"
- Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering creating a "Peace Council" that could monitor the implementation of a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Italy and Hungary were invited to join the so-called "Peace Council."
- It was also announced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had been invited, followed by self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.
- Trump invited a number of other world leaders to participate in the "Peace Council," including Argentine President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The plan drew sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that the initiative for a "Peace Council" for Gaza had not been coordinated with Israel.
- At the same time, Norway, France, and other EU countries refused to join the "Peace Council."
- On January 22, in Davos, a ceremony was held to establish the international organization "Peace Council."
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