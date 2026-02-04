EU knows Russia is attacking satellites. There are tools to respond, - European Commission

Europe is aware of Russia's attacks on satellites and other space assets belonging to the European Union. They can be detected and deterred.

This was stated by European Commission spokesman Thomas Renier, according to Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

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What is known?

"Targeting European space assets or satellites is something Russia has been doing for years, if not decades... We are very familiar with this problem," he said.

Renier noted that the EU has a number of response tools at its disposal to protect EU space assets in light of such potential attacks.

Read more: EU to provide €145 million in humanitarian support to Ukraine – European Commission

"Firstly, we have Galileo, which already exists and is capable of detecting and deterring such attacks. In addition, we have recently taken a step forward in our four European flagship programs, which we proposed in our defense roadmap," the spokesperson explained.

He also said that the EU, together with its member states, is launching a flagship project called the European Space Shield "specifically to protect our satellites and space assets."

"We know that Russia is doing this, and we are ready to counter it if necessary," he concluded.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the FT reported that Russia may have intercepted communications from at least 10 European satellites.

Read more: Russia could have intercepted communications from at least 10 European satellites, - FT