Russia could have intercepted communications from at least 10 European satellites, - FT

Russian spacecraft could intercept communications from at least ten key satellites belonging to European countries, posing risks to the security of government and military information.

This was reported by the Financial Times with reference to European security services, according to Censor.NET.

Two Russian spacecraft may have interfered with the operation of a number of European satellites. According to experts, such actions could cause not only signal interception, but also technical malfunctions in the satellites or even their fall from orbit.

Confidential information transmitted by satellites, including secret government communications and certain military data, was compromised.

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European military and civilian space agencies have been tracking the activity of the Russian Luch-1 and Luch-2 satellites for several years. According to their observations, these objects have repeatedly performed suspicious maneuvers near other satellites.

Since its launch in 2023, Luch-2 has approached at least 17 European satellites.

The FT notes that intelligence gathered by Russia in space could be used to coordinate hybrid attacks against European countries, particularly in the form of cyberattacks.