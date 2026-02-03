France is preparing to resume dialogue with Putin at "technical level," - Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said that the resumption of dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is being prepared at the "technical level," despite the fact that Russia is not showing any real willingness to make peace.
He said this during a visit to the Haute-Saône region of France, according to Censor.NET, citing Le Monde.
Negotiations with Putin
"This needs to be prepared, so technical discussions are currently underway to prepare for this," Macron said.
According to him, these negotiations must take place "transparently and in consultation" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"It is important that Europeans actually reopen their own channels of discussion," the French leader added.
Russia is not ready for peace
At the same time, Macron did not name any dates, as "unbearable Russian bombing" does not demonstrate Russia's genuine readiness for negotiations.
"First and foremost, today we continue to support Ukraine, which is under bombardment, in the cold, during Russian attacks on civilians and Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which is unacceptable and does not demonstrate a genuine willingness to negotiate peace," he stressed.
- Earlier, Macron announced his intention to resume contacts with Putin in the near future.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the French president's statement a publicity stunt.
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