Ukraine was not given any data on Trump and Putin’s "Anchorage formula," - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had not received any official information about the content of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, but that Kyiv had an idea of the topics discussed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

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According to Zelenskyy, this primarily concerns key issues regarding the Donbas and temporarily occupied territories, which, in his opinion, complicate Ukraine's current defence of its positions.

The President noted that there are indications that frozen Russian assets and the status of the occupied territories were discussed during the meeting. He added that such negotiations, even if only one meeting took place, had a negative impact on Ukrainian interests.

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"I believe that the difficult issues we are addressing today are so complex precisely because they were discussed earlier in some format. If they had only one meeting, then it is not hard to understand that during the meeting in Alaska they most likely talked about Donbas, as well as about what to do in general with the temporarily occupied territories, and, I believe, about frozen Russian assets," Zelenskyy emphasised

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