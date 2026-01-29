EU to provide €145 million in humanitarian support to Ukraine – European Commission

Amid intensifying Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the European Commission has announced €145 million in emergency assistance for Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing European Pravda, referring to a statement published on the European Commission’s website.

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Where will the funds go?

It is noted that the funds allocated by the European Union will be used to provide protection, shelter, food, cash assistance, psychosocial support, access to water, and medical services for Ukrainians.

"Next week, it could be -24 degrees in Kyiv. Russia is trying to freeze the Ukrainian people into submission. Europe will not allow this," said European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib.

Read more: EU sends 447 backup generators worth €3.7 million to Ukraine – European Commission

Ukrainian refugees in Moldova

It is also reported that the European Commission is separately allocating €8 million to Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the country.

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