EU sends 447 backup generators worth €3.7 million to Ukraine – European Commission

The European Commission has announced the deployment of 447 backup generators worth €3.7 million from EU strategic reserves to restore electricity supply to hospitals, shelters, and critical services in Ukraine

This is stated in a European Commission statement, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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The generators from the rescEU strategic reserves located in Poland will be distributed by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross among the most affected communities.

This delivery is intended to meet urgent needs and builds on the EU’s continued support for Ukraine’s energy resilience.

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Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the EU has sent nearly 10,000 generators to Ukraine under the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

"Russia’s continued attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure deliberately deprive the civilian population of heat, light, and essential services in the midst of a harsh winter. They are intended to break the Ukrainian spirit. But they will fail. Europe responds with actions, not words. A new batch of generators is already on its way, adding to more than 9,500 generators provided by the EU," said European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib.

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