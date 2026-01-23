Work on aspects of peace talks is progressing successfully. We are waiting for Russia’s response, - von der Leyen

Work on security and prosperity packages for Ukraine is progressing successfully. A response from Russia is now expected.

According to Censor.NET with a reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after an extraordinary meeting of the European Council convened in response to US President Donald Trump's actions regarding European Union countries.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Von der Leyen noted that the issue of support for Ukraine was also discussed by the leaders during this meeting.

We are waiting for a response from the Russian Federation.

"Work on security and prosperity packages or aspects of peace negotiations is also progressing well. As you know, the security guarantees we discussed, among other things, at the meeting in Paris on January 6, have made good progress. And now we are waiting for Russia's response," she said.

Negotiators "close to agreement" with the US and Ukraine

According to von der Leyen, negotiators are "close to an agreement with the United States and Ukraine on a single system for ensuring prosperity."

Read more: Trump commented on his meeting with Zelenskyy: "He wants to make deal"

"It looks like we can increase Ukraine's prosperity as soon as a ceasefire or peace is achieved. And let me share some details of this single document," she said.

What is this about?

The President of the European Commission said that this is "a single document representing the collective vision of Ukrainians, Americans, and Europe for Ukraine's post-war future."

"It is based on the World Bank's needs assessment and offers a response built around five different pillars," von der Leyen said.

She identified the first area as increasing productivity through business-friendly reforms and strengthening market competition.

The second direction is aimed at accelerating Ukraine's integration into the EU single market through reforms in key sectors of the economy.

The third area is a significant increase in investment. Here, the investment structure for Ukraine, part of the Ukraine Facility, is already in place. We can use the structures we have built since the start of the war. Until now, this has been the EU's main investment instrument for the country, and it is clearly delivering results.

The fourth area, according to von der Leyen, concerns strengthening donor coordination, because "we need not only public funds, but also private investment."

"And here we also have a reliable and proven structure that already exists through the Donors' Platform for Ukraine. This Donors' Platform brings together the G7 countries, the European Commission, Ukraine, and other partners. And finally, to complement all this for the prosperity of Ukraine, the fifth pillar concerns fundamental reforms, which are a prerequisite. This means strengthening the rule of law, stepping up anti-corruption efforts, and modernizing public administration, because that is how we can build trust and confidence among our partners, and investor confidence is of paramount importance. So this agreement on the prosperity framework program is a very important milestone," the President of the European Commission emphasized.

Read: No intimidation or threats will affect us: European leaders respond to Trump's tariffs over Greenland

The President of the European Commission stated that the EU is currently "actively preparing Ukraine's future as a modern, sovereign, and free country."

"This is a powerful signal to our brave neighbor and partner in difficult times," von der Leyen added.

Support for Ukraine's energy sector

In addition, von der Leyen announced that in light of Russia's attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, the EU is doubling its support for Ukraine.

"This week, we are deploying 447 emergency generators, bringing the total to 3.7 million, to restore power to hospitals, shelters, and critical services," she added.