EU will discuss possibility of joining "Peace Council"

At an extraordinary meeting of the European Council on January 22, the possibility of Donald Trump joining the "Peace Council" will be discussed.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, this was stated by European Commission spokesman Olof Gill.

What is known?

He confirmed that the US had invited the European Union to join the "Peace Council."

At the same time, Hill clarified that the possibility of the EU joining the "Peace Council" "will be discussed at the European Council meeting."

According to him, European Commission President von der Leyen will not meet with Donald Trump in Davos. After her morning speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, she decided to return to Brussels in order to thoroughly prepare for tomorrow's European Council meeting.

The spokesperson also noted that the EU shares the US's goal of achieving peace in the context of the second phase of the peace plan for Gaza.

Read more: Most EU countries have refused to participate in Trump’s "Peace Council", - FT

What preceded it?