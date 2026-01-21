Most EU countries have refused to participate in Trump’s "Peace Council", - FT

Most European Union countries declined to join the "Peace Council" at the invitation of Donald Trump.

This is reported by the Financial Times, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The publication's interlocutors note that most EU countries have declined invitations to the "Peace Council." At the same time, they are concerned about the invitation extended to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

One official said that the dispute between Europe and Trump over Greenland overshadowed the planned focus on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Read more: Hungary and Italy join Trump’s "Peace Council"

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering creating a "Peace Council" that could monitor the implementation of a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Italy and Hungary were invited to join the so-called "Peace Council."

It also became known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had been invited, and later - self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

According to media reports, Macron will decline Trump's invitation to join the "Peace Council" on Gaza.

Trump criticized French leader Emmanuel Macron and threatened to impose 200% tariffs on French wines and champagne.

Read more: Lukashenko signed Belarus’ accession to Trump’s "Peace Council"