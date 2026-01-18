Hungary and Italy join Trump’s "Peace Council"

Italy and Hungary have been invited to join US President Donald Trump's so-called "Council of Peace."

This was reported by the heads of the Italian and Hungarian governments, according to Censor.NET.

Hungary joined the "Council for Peace"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Budapest had accepted Trump's invitation to join his "Peace Council," which is promoting a peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

Read more: Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for 12 April

"Hungary's efforts towards peace are being recognized. President Trump has invited Hungary to join the Peace Council as a founding member. We have, of course, accepted this honorable invitation," Orbán wrote on social media.

Italy was also invited

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that her country had also been invited to join the "Peace Council" for Gaza.

"We have also been invited to join it (the Peace Council, ed.). I believe that Italy can play a leading role, and we are ready to contribute to the development of a peace plan. It seems to me that Italy is a very active player in the region, has good relations with all other regional players, so we are happy and will do everything possible to make a contribution that, in our opinion, can change the situation," Meloni said, as quoted by Ansa.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering creating a "Peace Council" that could monitor the implementation of a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.