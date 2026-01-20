Lukashenko signed Belarus’ accession to Trump’s "Peace Council"
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had signed a document on his country's accession to the "Peace Council" on Gaza, which US President Donald Trump had proposed to establish.
He said this in a comment to the Belarusian media, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to Lukashenko, this was done in accordance with the procedure outlined in Trump's letter.
"I have signed a corresponding appeal to the US stating that we are ready to accept their proposal and become founders of this Council," he said.
No contribution required
Responding to questions about the actual conditions for joining the "Peace Council" and rumors that this would require a contribution of $1 billion, Lukashenko said that "these sick people have gone mad again": "You just need to read the document. No money is required."
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering creating a "Peace Council" that could monitor the implementation of a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Italy and Hungary were invited to join the so-called "Peace Council."
- It was also reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had been invited, and later that self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko had also been invited.
- According to media reports, Macron will decline Trump's invitation to join the "Peace Council" on Gaza.
- Trump criticized French leader Emmanuel Macron and threatened to impose 200% tariffs on French wines and champagne.
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