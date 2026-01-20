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News Trump creates Peace Council
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Lukashenko signed Belarus’ accession to Trump’s "Peace Council"

Alexander Lukashenko

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had signed a document on his country's accession to the "Peace Council" on Gaza, which US President Donald Trump had proposed to establish.

He said this in a comment to the Belarusian media, according to Censor.NET.

Details

According to Lukashenko, this was done in accordance with the procedure outlined in Trump's letter.

"I have signed a corresponding appeal to the US stating that we are ready to accept their proposal and become founders of this Council," he said.

Read more: Hungary and Italy join Trump’s "Peace Council"

No contribution required

Responding to questions about the actual conditions for joining the "Peace Council" and rumors that this would require a contribution of $1 billion, Lukashenko said that "these sick people have gone mad again": "You just need to read the document. No money is required."

What preceded it?

  • Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering creating a "Peace Council" that could monitor the implementation of a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Italy and Hungary were invited to join the so-called "Peace Council."
  • It was also reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had been invited, and later that self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko had also been invited.
  • According to media reports, Macron will decline Trump's invitation to join the "Peace Council" on Gaza.
  • Trump criticized French leader Emmanuel Macron and threatened to impose 200% tariffs on French wines and champagne.

Author: 

Belarus (893) Gaza (9) Alexander Lukashenko (231) Peace Council (10)
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