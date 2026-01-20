Lukashenko signed Belarus’ accession to Trump’s "Peace Council"

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had signed a document on his country's accession to the "Peace Council" on Gaza, which US President Donald Trump had proposed to establish.

He said this in a comment to the Belarusian media, according to Censor.NET.

Details

According to Lukashenko, this was done in accordance with the procedure outlined in Trump's letter.

"I have signed a corresponding appeal to the US stating that we are ready to accept their proposal and become founders of this Council," he said.

Read more: Hungary and Italy join Trump’s "Peace Council"

No contribution required

Responding to questions about the actual conditions for joining the "Peace Council" and rumors that this would require a contribution of $1 billion, Lukashenko said that "these sick people have gone mad again": "You just need to read the document. No money is required."

What preceded it?