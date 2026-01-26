Rutte called on EU to show flexibility in its principles regarding arms purchases for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on EU countries not to promote the principle of "buy European" or "buy Ukrainian" when spending the €90 billion loan to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but to purchase the weapons Ukraine needs, including from the US.

He made this statement at a meeting of the European Parliament's Defense Committee on January 26, according to Censor.NET, citing a link to the European Parliament.

Support for Ukraine

So, Rutte is asking the EU to buy Ukraine the weapons it needs without being tied to the "buy European" or "buy Ukrainian" rules and to be a bit flexible.

"The €90 billion loan package will have a dramatic impact on Ukraine's security... But here I really urge you to ensure flexibility in how these funds can be spent, and not to be overly restrictive on the part of the EU and its principles of 'buy Ukrainian' and 'buy European'," the secretary general said.

Europe cannot meet all needs without the US

Rutte noted that he understands that "Europe is currently rebuilding its defense industry, and this is vitally important."

"But right now, it [Europe] cannot provide everything Ukraine needs for its defense today and deterrence tomorrow. Therefore, in promoting this loan, I urge you to please put Ukraine's needs first," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

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He added that if any weapons can be purchased in Europe or Ukraine, this is "the number one priority."

"But we all know that without arms supplies from the US, we will not be able to keep Ukraine in the fight. Literally: no, we won't be able to," Rutte is convinced.

The official recalled that the United States is currently providing, for example, "the necessary interceptors to shoot down as many missiles as possible every night that are flying towards Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other cities."

NATO and the EU are now working side by side, both in Brussels and in Kyiv, to assist Ukraine. Our coordination of military assistance, training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and efforts to develop Ukraine's defense industry are all highly complementary, and we need to continue this," added the NATO Secretary General.