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Von der Leyen responded to Zelenskyy’s criticism: We support Ukraine and our actions speak louder than words

Von der Leyen responded to Zelenskyy’s criticism

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded to statements made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticising Europe.

She is quoted by The Wall Street Journal reporter Lawrence Norman, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

During a press conference at the European Council, von der Leyen commented on Zelenskyy's statements at the Davos forum.

"We have been supporting the heroic struggle of the Ukrainian people for four years. I believe that our actions speak louder than words. We have been Ukraine's biggest partner over the last four years," said the President of the European Commission.

Read more: Trump supports the idea of ​​a free trade zone between the US and Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

She recalled that the EU recently approved an additional €90 billion in aid for Ukraine for the next two years.

Von der Leyen noted that Europe's aid cannot be compared to the sacrifices made by the Ukrainian people.

"But what we can do is stand shoulder to shoulder with them. And I think the figures speak for themselves. But also the personal involvement of each of us speaks for itself," she concluded.

Read more: European Parliament has approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine for 2026-2027

What preceded this?

Read more: Zelenskyy: Before my arrival in Davos, they only talked about Greenland, but we switched focus to Ukraine

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8915) Ursula von der Leyen (364)
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