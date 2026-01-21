European Parliament has approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine for 2026-2027

The European Parliament has backed a proposal for an EU Council decision allowing enhanced cooperation to be activated for the establishment of a Loan for Ukraine worth €90 billion for 2026-2027.

This was reported by a correspondent for European Truth, according to Censor.NET.

The European Parliament's decision authorizes the establishment of a loan for Ukraine within the framework of enhanced cooperation and will enter into force after formal approval by the EU Council.

The text of the adopted document states that the allocation of financial assistance should take place no later than the second quarter of 2026. The €90 billion loan will be provided on the basis of EU borrowings on capital markets, secured by Union budget reserves.

At the same time, it is clarified that the mobilization of EU budget resources as a loan guarantee will not affect the financial obligations of the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

In justifying its decision, the European Parliament notes that financial assistance to Ukraine mitigates the consequences of Russia's aggression for the security and economy of the EU. Ukraine's defeat would increase the risk of aggression against EU member states or neighboring countries and would also have serious direct and indirect economic consequences for the EU.

Read more: European Commission: EU supplies electricity to Ukraine at maximum capacity

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