European Commission: EU supplies electricity to Ukraine at maximum capacity

The European Union is exporting electricity to Ukraine at maximum capacity amid constant Russian strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrnchirova said this, Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine’s emergency energy situation with Kubrakov

EU continues to provide assistance

According to her, the EU has already allocated 1.2 billion euros in humanitarian aid to protect the civilian population and deliver essential resources. In total, about 160,000 tonnes of assistance have been provided through the Civil Protection Mechanism.

"We are giving warmth to Ukrainians because we are supplying generators, heating points, heating appliances, and more," Hrnchirova said.

Read more: Consumption was about 18 GW yesterday, while capacity was around 11 GW, Zelenskyy says

Financing through the Ukraine Facility

In addition, the spokesperson said the EU is mobilizing financing through the Ukraine Facility instrument. These concerns about 927 million euros that are being directed to emergency gas purchases for Ukraine.

Condemnation of Russian strikes

"We condemn Russian strikes and support Ukraine. Our support, obviously, will never stop, and we are in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities and key partners," Hrnchirova said.

Read more: "Why did everyone assume that Ukrainian energy facilities were unprotected?" - former Minister of Energy Hrynchuk