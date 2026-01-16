Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine’s emergency energy situation with Kubrakov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Defence Minister’s adviser and former infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Censor.NET reports that the head of state said this on social media.

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What did they discuss?

The president emphasized that it is important that everyone on Ukraine’s team is ready to work together and as efficiently as possible for shared results.

"We discussed certain aspects of the emergency energy situation in Ukrainian cities and communities, and the prospects for our cooperation with partners to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and infrastructure development. There are things we are preparing to implement," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Consumption was about 18 GW yesterday, while capacity was around 11 GW, Zelenskyy says

Previously, Kubrakov served as deputy prime minister for restoration – minister for communities, territories and infrastructure development.

On May 9, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution to dismiss Kubrakov from this position.

The situation in the energy sector

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