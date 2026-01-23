Zelenskyy: Before my arrival in Davos, they only talked about Greenland, but we switched focus to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that before his arrival at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, world leaders were focused on the issue of Greenland.

He said this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, with rederence to hromadske.

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"My visit to Davos was with all due respect, but the only issue was [regarding] Greenland. But we are in a full-scale war. We have shifted the focus back to Ukraine, and everyone is talking about us," Zelenskyy said.

What preceded it?

The 56th World Economic Forum kicked off in Davos on January 19. On January 21, US President Donald Trump, speaking at the forum, expressed hope for a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Initially, the Ukrainian president remained in Kyiv after another Russian attack, but later stated that Ukraine would be represented at the forum only if the Davos format ensured real results for the country, emphasizing that "no one needs empty politics and talks without results."

On January 22, Zelenskyy arrived in Davos, where he met with Donald Trump and made a statement criticizing Europe's reaction to US claims on Greenland.

Read more: Trump: NATO chief and I have formed foundation of future agreement on Greenland