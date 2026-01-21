Trump: NATO chief and I have formed foundation of future agreement on Greenland

US President Donald Trump said that after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, they had formed a framework for a future agreement on Greenland.

The US leader wrote about this on the Truth Social social network, Censor.NET reports.

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The foundation of the agreement was formed

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," the White House chief wrote.

Read more: Greenland should become part of United States, - Bessent

No additional tariffs.

Trump noted that based on these agreements, he will not introduce tariffs that were to take effect on February 1.

" Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland," Trump wrote.

According to the US president, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will be responsible for further talks.

Read more: US wants to weaken and subjugate Europe, - Macron

Background

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump announced that starting February 1, he would introduce tariffs against a number of European countries that do not agree with his position on Greenland.

Members of the European Parliament have already said they are ready to suspend approval of a trade agreement between the EU and the United States. In addition, European Council President António Costa announced the convening of an extraordinary European Council meeting to coordinate further steps.

Trump said that Greenland is extremely important for national and global security.

Read more: Trump is right about Arctic, it should be protected from influence of Russia and China, - Rutte