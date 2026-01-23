Trump supports the idea of ​​a free trade zone between the US and Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the issue of a free trade zone with Donald Trump.

The head of state made this statement in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We discussed this issue. President Trump supports this idea. I think it will be a positive decision for our business, we'll see the details later.

But we are grateful for such an offer. Trump has once again confirmed that Ukraine will receive it," the president explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Before my arrival in Davos, they only talked about Greenland, but we switched focus to Ukraine

What preceded it?

Earlier, Steve Witkoff said that Donald Trump had offered Ukraine a free trade zone without tariffs.

Read more: Zelenskyy shared details of his conversation with Trump in Davos: air defence, security guarantees, Donbas