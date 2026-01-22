Putin has some success in fight over frozen Russian assets in Europe, Zelenskyy says

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has had "some success" in the fight over Russia’s frozen assets in Europe.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said this during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

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Putin is still at large

Zelenskyy stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not only still at large for the war he unleashed against Ukraine, but is also fighting for his frozen funds in Europe.

Read more: Putin remains unpunished in fourth year of full-scale war in Europe – Zelenskyy

Russia’s frozen assets

"And you know what? He has had some success. It’s true. It is Putin who is trying to decide how the frozen Russian assets should be used. Not those who have the power to punish him for this war," the president stressed.

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