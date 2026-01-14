EU approves €90 billion loan proposals for Ukraine: two-thirds will go to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

The European Commission has approved a package of legislative proposals that will allow Ukraine to receive a €90 billion loan from the EU to cover its financial and military needs in 2026-2027.

This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET, citing European Truth.

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According to her, the decision implements the agreement reached in autumn 2025 and confirmed by the European Council in December on stable and predictable financing for Ukraine.

"We all want peace for Ukraine, and for that to happen, Ukraine must be in a position of strength. That is why, in the fall, we agreed to cover Ukraine's financial needs — both military and budgetary — for 2026 and 2027... We will provide Ukraine with a loan of €90 billion for 2026 and 2027," von der Leyen said.

Read more: Government allocates UAH 1bn to compensate preferential loan rates for defense industry – Shmyhal

Funding will be provided under the enhanced cooperation mechanism with the participation of 24 of the 27 EU Member States.

The funds will be divided into two parts:

€30 billion in budget support for Ukraine;

60 billion euros - military support.

Read more: EU prepares €90bn loan for Ukraine: first tranche in Q2 2026

The legislative package adopted on January 14 provides for:

creating a new loan for Ukraine in the amount of €90 billion on the basis of Article 212 of the TFEU;

amending the Regulation on the Ukraine Facility as one of the instruments for implementing budget support;

amendment of the Multiannual Financial Framework Regulation (Article 312 TFEU) to cover the loan from the EU budget reserve.

Read more: Macron played key role in EU shift in Ukraine financing mechanism – Politico

What preceded it?